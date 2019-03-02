FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1439

Myth63:

manual placing of orders with robot support... =)

The availability of internet with technical support also tends to 100%.
[Deleted]  
neyron:

Now the euro is up. not going up or down.

they are waiting for the statistics.

and the price movement shows that someone is getting the news about the statistics much earlier than the rest.....

the price movement shows that the charts for the pair are becoming more and more indicative and unrealistic....
 
What did they say at the rally? Up went - all according to plan ))
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
What did they say at the rally? It went up - all according to plan ))

They said it's Friday, everybody drink, the price has stopped!

Goodbye, everybody!

 
_new-rena:

They said it's Friday, so it's time to get drunk!

Bye, everybody!

and become a vegetable with jelly for a brain?

[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
glue the red blood cells together and become a vegetable with jelly instead of a brain?

ok. we're just over 30 minutes away from flying. we'll see)
 
Ishim:
the news itself is timed in such a way that they do not allow trading in peace (((( (without them - they are unnecessary)
the news is contradictory.
 
I will not sell EUR (neutral position) and open position on JPY (which is the same)
 
neyron:

the euro is going down.

