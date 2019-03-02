FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 237

Spekul:

The pound was not finished to go for the good correction you saw at 1.55,

That's why I didn't believe in good growth and I wrote about the buy limit at 1.50, I think it could take us to your cherished 1.55

so we need a driver to kick in, so on Wednesday we could kick in on the news.

such thoughts)))

Or it could be.


 
SEVER11:

Or maybe it is


Or maybe so)))
 
stranger:

He's got a bear radicle painted on it.)

Thank you.)))

Already behind the terminal now. Opened the chart....
Articulus indicator says get ready to salt. Waiting for gray bar to appear....

Testing 3 systems on this chart. Can't make anything out, but a little bit from there, a little bit from here.... It all comes together and adds up.))

The salt is roughly from the white and yellow line.

Profit - on the other side of the red channel. That is 200 farts )))

Testing .

Zhenya and Tara , thank you for the wonderful indicators !
Stranger thanks for the handouts !
 
_new-rena:

No,

see North's profile for pictures(you should try to do that)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/sever11

The myth has a consequence - a trading strategy, which is what it will be, as there is no other.

Ahh...This is the indicator he gave here for a week something . It's not working for me now.
I see then.
The set of levels doesn't give anything.

Thank you !
stranger:
Paco, ow.

I don't see the difference.

pako:

I don't see any difference

one white, the other grey)))

but the chiff stands out - there's almost no volume )))))

 
pako:

I don't see any difference

The difference is that the TUC has an EI.

 
_new-rena:

one white, the other grey)))

but the chiff stands out - the volume is almost non-existent )))))

And what volumes are there if they all died or were fixed)
stranger:

The difference is that the TUC has an EI.

and there is an Oi

We will need to see if the Oi changes during the day or only once a day

 
pako:

and there's an oi

will need to see if the oi changes during the day, or only once a day

It does, and the OI is only for the previous day.
