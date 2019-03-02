FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 237
The pound was not finished to go for the good correction you saw at 1.55,
That's why I didn't believe in good growth and I wrote about the buy limit at 1.50, I think it could take us to your cherished 1.55
so we need a driver to kick in, so on Wednesday we could kick in on the news.
such thoughts)))
Or it could be.
Or maybe it is
He's got a bear radicle painted on it.)
Thank you.)))
Articulus indicator says get ready to salt. Waiting for gray bar to appear....
Testing 3 systems on this chart. Can't make anything out, but a little bit from there, a little bit from here.... It all comes together and adds up.))
The salt is roughly from the white and yellow line.
Profit - on the other side of the red channel. That is 200 farts )))
Testing .
Zhenya and Tara , thank you for the wonderful indicators !
Stranger thanks for the handouts !
No,
see North's profile for pictures(you should try to do that)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/sever11
The myth has a consequence - a trading strategy, which is what it will be, as there is no other.
I see then.
The set of levels doesn't give anything.
Thank you !
Paco, ow.
I don't see any difference
one white, the other grey)))
but the chiff stands out - there's almost no volume )))))
The difference is that the TUC has an EI.
but the chiff stands out - the volume is almost non-existent )))))
The difference is that the TUC has an EI.
and there is an Oi
We will need to see if the Oi changes during the day or only once a day
will need to see if the oi changes during the day, or only once a day