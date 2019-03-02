FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 564

Myth63:
wait, in half a year he'll have mastered 4-dimensional space...
That would be nice, we were queuing for his predictions then :)
 
Alexey:
I don't do predictions.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
I don't do predictions.
but I will have to.)
 
Myth63:
but you will have to.)
You can't, the Master will anathematise
[Deleted]  
I'm the one who blew the entrance on the Caddy =)

 
Well, predictions are actually the same thing.
 
Myth63:

I'm the one who blew the entrance on my Caddy =)

I ran out of arrows.
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
The arrows ran out

=) no arrow yet on the pound =)

There went to the bottom of the weekly channel yesterday ... and I was in the banner =)

 

They should be made to scream (sing)...

or order limited edition ones

 
Alexey:
Well fortune-telling is actually the same thing.
And I don't do predictions, that's the stupidest thing I can think of. Are you a prophet? No, I'm not.
