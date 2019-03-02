FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 151

The grey one is what?
 
Bicus:
What is this grey stuff?
It's grey))))
 
Bicus:
What's the grey area?
A pleasure zone ))))
Bicus:
What is grey?
This is silver (treasure, breakeven), and the rest is gold in green)))
 
artikul:
Pleasure zone ))))

О. Charite, Professor)))

What's up with the euro? I mean, what's the machine reading?

Professor, where are you?)

 
Grabbed the limit and dragged it down )))) Says the bottom is 1619 ))))

 
artikul:

Grabbed the limit and dragged it down )))) Says the bottom is 1619 ))))

So, will today be the moment of truth for the ruble (will fly over the highs) ?
 
At 54 I said that they were buying back the pair, but the professor did not believe it.)

And now he does not believe in a correction in the pound and the euro)

3620/48=75.41

it will, as soon as the central bank gets tired of draining reserves

