FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 151
What is this grey stuff?
What's the grey area?
What is grey?
Pleasure zone ))))
О. Charite, Professor)))
What's up with the euro? I mean, what's the machine reading?
Professor, where are you?)
Grabbed the limit and dragged it down )))) Says the bottom is 1619 ))))
So, will today be the moment of truth for the ruble (will fly over the highs) ?
At 54 I said that they were buying back the pair, but the professor did not believe it.)
And now he does not believe in a correction in the pound and the euro)
So, will today be the moment of truth for the ruble (will fly over the highs) ?
3620/48=75.41
it will, as soon as the central bank gets tired of draining reserves