FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 866
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And I have no questions. Especially you. )) I'm just here to relax. ))
come on, learn, what the hell))) no problem) the moult is not far off. you've been agonizing for 4 years now.
Yeah, and spit in your soul?
newbies have a lot of questions. that's why i'm writing to you as well)
Let the naveks take their shovels and go to the garden)))
And what are the navechki, the gurus here write works on economic topics, but they cannot understand the difference between the counterparties in the transaction and the demand/supply. ))))
If I'm "agonising", I'm agonising about other things. You're definitely not going in there. You're weak. )))
What makes you think I have to go there? ...
If not, then you don't get any at all. )))
I don't have a demand for such things)) by the way, we have paid advertising)))
So are you a customer or are your threads not popular?
I don't have a demand for such things)) by the way, we have paid advertising)))
I don't have a demand for such things)) by the way, we have paid advertising)))
so you're our client?
Which is exactly what I needed to prove. You're looking for something you don't know what. )))