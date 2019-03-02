FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 705

Ishim:
http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/forum/143-pamm-scheta/ read the service. (I know who's on what there....)
I dropped everything and ran to read it)
 
stranger:
Shaman, why do you even need that pamm? Or am I missing something?
I don't have enough working capital.
 
stranger:
Well, go through the rankings then - see how much is invested! (And where to! because they'll leak it)

Why isn't the pound going up? ( if you don't put stops - then put lots! or you'll lose the last demo)

 
Ishim:
I do)
 
stranger:
Well, then get lost - I want to laugh so badly.
 
Myth63:

The awesomeness of the idea is astounding... I'm proud =)

It remains to be seen when they run up the debt.

Let's see... And don't forget to praise yourself afterwards! )
 
Ishim:
You've been spooked again and the amnesia is back, so why scare the old man so much?
 
Ishim:
[Deleted]  
21april:
Not praise myself, nobody will praise
 
Alexey:
Here we go again, spooked and amnesia awakened again, why scare the old one so much

the cunning! there were a couple of Gurus in the euroflood in alps - well, they knew everything (and they earned it! one house in Germany) And they opened pams (they even opened one) - immediately and inexorable slifff - the wallpaper disappeared ((((.

(Sagittarius and Alpha were sort of nicknames).

