http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/forum/143-pamm-scheta/ read the service. (I know who's on what there....)
Shaman, why do you even need that pamm? Or am I missing something?
I dropped everything and ran to read it.)
Well, go through the rankings then - see how much is invested! (And where to! because they'll leak it)
Why isn't the pound going up? ( if you don't put stops - then put lots! or you'll lose the last demo)
I don't have enough working capital.
I've had enough.)
The awesomeness of the idea is astounding... I'm proud =)
It remains to be seen when they run up the debt.
Well, then shut up - so much for the laughs.
Well, then, get lost - you want to laugh so badly.
Let's see... And don't forget to praise yourself afterwards! )
Here we go again, spooked and amnesia awakened again, why scare the old one so much
the cunning! there were a couple of Gurus in the euroflood in alps - well, they knew everything (and they earned it! one house in Germany) And they opened pams (they even opened one) - immediately and inexorable slifff - the wallpaper disappeared ((((.
(Sagittarius and Alpha were sort of nicknames).