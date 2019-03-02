FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 405

stranger:

I don't guess and I don't put any stops.

I wrote where a normal sell would come from.

these are stale...

(well, if my friend KUKL just condescends...)

 
Lesorub:

Things change every day. ))
 
Lesorub:

This is the right place and time for a sell on USDJPY, did you sell it?)

And tp 10 figures.

 

Cumulative on FEB and MAR on the current day:

 

EURAUD EURNZD on the way, catch the moment...

kiwi, audi too...

 
tol64:

At 4860 I have for lower tp.
 
Lesorub:
EURAUD EURNZD on the way, catch the moment...

4630-4700

1.5680-57

 
stranger:

It's getting a little pricey. It's ripe. ))
 
tol64:
Only goals that are set in advance by someone else do not change.

The rest is a scam of the people...

 
tol64:
(matured)))
