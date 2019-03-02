FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 405
I don't guess and I don't put any stops.
I wrote where a normal sell would come from.
these are stale...
(well, if my friend KUKL just condescends...)
This is the right place and time for a sell on USDJPY, did you sell it?)
And tp 10 figures.
Cumulative on FEB and MAR on the current day:
EURAUD EURNZD on the way, catch the moment...
kiwi, audi too...
Everything changes every day. ))
Only goals that are set in advance by someone else do not change.
The rest is a scam of the people...
She's getting kind of expensive. It's ripe. ))