FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 635
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How about this? =)
=)))) мда,ты совсем не смотришь новости. Там чётко сказали, япония таргетирует инфляцию. и все просто ждали офицальное подтверждение что уровень инфляции не достаточен.
Folks from 4 remember my bai at 78 and I was making my target at 122+- (but had to close early at 100. The investors squeezed me like a fix, we're drunk).
After that I just went back to long only.
The inflation rate is not enough, they have a large domestic debt and it is pulling inflation towards default.
it didn't mean what you wrote, it meant that they would continue to print money.
And it's not about default...
it's about citizens having a lot of savings and not spending it. ( Japan is the country with the largest stock of money in the population) they need to get people to spend rather than save.
Due to a decrease in demand they reduce the GDP. That is what they are driving the people to.
Over the past few years, people's savings have increased manifold and the best thing is to devalue the rouble so that people do not save.
This will draw the reserves into circulation.
Myth63:
The inflation rate is not enough, they have a large domestic debt which is pulling inflation towards default.
The Japs are on the verge of default?
They have artificially devalued their own currency. They have everything under control.
If any country is going to default in the near future, it's Ukraine.
=)))) yeah, you don't watch the news at all. They clearly said japan is targeting inflation. and everyone was just waiting for official confirmation that the inflation rate was not sufficient.
Beard made the point here that if trading is at the bottom of the range it means bai's are being recruited. It is logical to assume, that if the trading is at the top of the range, it means that sells gain, isn't it? So why did the Yen go further up?
Conclusion: Either the place of trading has no effect (does not determine) on the further direction, or... You gentlemen are not telling the whole story.
)))
it didn't mean what you wrote, it meant that they would continue to print money.
And it's not about default...
it's about citizens having a lot of savings and not spending it. ( Japan is the country with the largest stock of money in the population) they need to get people to spend rather than save.
Due to a decrease in demand they reduce the GDP. That is what they are driving the people to.
Over the past few years, people's savings have increased manifold and the best thing is to devalue the rouble so that people do not save.
This will draw the reserves into circulation.
And if people have fat reserves in evergreens? ))))
Although, no matter how much I talk to the Russians, they do not understand why they keep their money in dollars, and neither do ours.)
Beard has suggested that if trading is at the bottom of the range, then bai's are gaining. It is logical to assume, that if the trading is at the top of the range, it means that sells are gaining, isn't it? So why did the Yen go further up?
Conclusion: Either the place of trading has no effect (does not determine) on the further direction, or... You gentlemen aren't telling the whole story.
)))
Did it go up? Here are the sales on the quid:
Also, even with such a sharp devaluation of the Japanese currency, the yield on their debt is the lowest.
read it if you're interested.