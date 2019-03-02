FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 6

Myth63:
1960
1.1951
IRIP:

I agree, similar situation... This was also the case with USDJPY recently

121.08
 

There's no point in all these levels today, you can wake up below the plinth in the mountains on Monday)

Or rather in a deep ass... (I'm going to wake up in a cave next to Guru and Kolyan))).

 
Place your bets gentlemen! )
21april:
Place your bets, gentlemen! )

Gentlemen, bets are off, gentlemen...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJimU96c97c

Lubov Uspenskaya. "Gusarskaya ruletka"
Lubov Uspenskaya. "Gusarskaya ruletka"
  • www.youtube.com
This is my video about Civil war in Russia in 1918-1920 years.
 
right, on the euro we are stomping on 2040, then a pullback up and down there is 1875 in the permafrost)))) but this is technical, so wait for monday


 
_new-rena:

gentlemen, the stakes are set, gentlemen...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJimU96c97c

Sad songs you have)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A5BgmOkr58

Александр Розенбаум - Песня кубанских казаков
Александр Розенбаум - Песня кубанских казаков
  • www.youtube.com
Александр Яковлевич Розенбаум на телеканале "Ля-минор" ведущая Ксения Стриж. (ноябрь 2008 года)
stranger:

Sad songs you have)

Great-grandfather was dispossessed...
 
_new-rena:
great-grandfather was dispossessed...
It wasn't me.
stranger:
That's not me.

I'd drink to the chif in eight farts)))

I wonder if the chifovars will let the eurik off the leash?

