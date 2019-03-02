FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1430

New comment
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
The main thing is that the order is in the right direction and the number of orders does not matter

oy lee....

and then you draw where your price would be if there was just one order.

 
2035977:
+ 5. We might not reach 1.062 that way, but 1.065 for sure.
This chatter is a bit annoying, the day before yesterday we missed only 3 pips to 1.065, yesterday we missed 60 pips to 1.089 and today it's not clear.
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
This chatter is a bit annoying, the day before yesterday I was only 3 pips short of 1.065, yesterday I was 60 pips short of 1.089 and today I don't know what happened.
usual bounce
 
_new-rena:

oy lee....

and you draw then - where your price is now if you had one order.

Same place as yours, we get the price from the same source
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Same as yours, we get the price from the same source
The average price of open orders and the current price are different things.
 

and Kiwi gives another chance to go gold...

today is hopefully the last one (Always your Doll...)


 
_new-rena:
a regular pullback
A pullback might be normal, I'm just out of range and price is nosing around
 
_new-rena:
the average price of open orders and the current price are different things.
You should have said"average price for open orders" I have it somewhere, at 1.2529
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
You should have said"average price on open orders" I have it somewhere, at 1.2529
a year ago you started opening?
 
_new-rena:
a year ago it started to open?
Oh gods, how much money could have been withdrawn if one had bet on the sell side then...
1...142314241425142614271428142914301431143214331434143514361437...2119
New comment