FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1430
The main thing is that the order is in the right direction and the number of orders does not matter
oy lee....
and then you draw where your price would be if there was just one order.
+ 5. We might not reach 1.062 that way, but 1.065 for sure.
This chatter is a bit annoying, the day before yesterday I was only 3 pips short of 1.065, yesterday I was 60 pips short of 1.089 and today I don't know what happened.
oy lee....
and you draw then - where your price is now if you had one order.
Same as yours, we get the price from the same source
and Kiwi gives another chance to go gold...
today is hopefully the last one (Always your Doll...)
a regular pullback
the average price of open orders and the current price are different things.
You should have said"average price on open orders" I have it somewhere, at 1.2529
a year ago it started to open?