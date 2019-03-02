FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 762
are we selling the harrier or are yesterday's orders still pending?
he let it all close last night, if anything ...
he gave the all-clear last night, if anything ...
That would be fun.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/398682
Kiwi snot on the bulls' feet?
a new signal is open =)
That's how you open positions...
new signal open =)
Give the local kids a discount)
And connect the Teacher for free, saxaul after all))))