wild_hedgehog:
are we selling the harrier or are yesterday's orders still pending?

he let it all close last night, if anything ...


 
Lesorub:

he gave the all-clear last night, if anything ...


I only closed a small moose last night...
 

That would be fun.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/398682

Из еврозоны должна выйти Германия, а не Греция!
Из еврозоны должна выйти Германия, а не Греция!
Именно такую точку зрения обосновывает американское издание "Foreign Policy", опубликовавшее на днях статью «It’s Time to Kick Germany Out of the Eurozone». Ее авторы утверждают, что европейскую...
 
kiwi snot on the bulls' feet?
 
Lesorub:
Kiwi snot on the bulls' feet?
Absolutely, and more than one more)
[Deleted]  
new signal open =)
 
give the euro pound a magic kick in the pants...
 
Myth63:
a new signal is open =)
I'll save up. I'll definitely sign up (even though it's more expensive). It's a bit tight right now...
 

That's how you open positions...

 
Myth63:
new signal open =)

Give the local kids a discount)

And connect the Teacher for free, saxaul after all))))

