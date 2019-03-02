FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1242

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 1240 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
Well, the pound has fallen back, what's the eu waiting for?
 
Lesorub:
Well, the pound has fallen back, what is the eu waiting for?

new old scenario eu at 1.13 (trendline has held)

 
Ishim:

New old euras scenario at 1.13 (the trendline has held)

Believe
 
mmmoguschiy:
I believe
here's a shallow breakdown (((( 1.0735 , most likely cancellation down is linked to the quid fudiment. (didn't have this level at the weekend but never mind the euras are being taken - overweight up)
 
Ishim:

new old euras scenario at 1.13 (trend held up)

what about the sticks?


 
Lesorub:

what about the sticks?


so far it's all very shaky eu at least at 1.085 )))
 
Ishim:
so far everything is very shaky eu at least at 1.085 to get a foothold )))

sticks don't lie...

eh tail, scales:

Lesorub:

sticks don't lie...

eh tail, scales:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5pMkRZimFk

I have the same signals not from trending ... ))))
 
Ishim:
I have the same signals not from the trendlines ... ))))

on the euro was the most entry, TP 129.60

Right?

