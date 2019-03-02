FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1242
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
History
Well, the pound has fallen back, what is the eu waiting for?
new old scenario eu at 1.13 (trendline has held)
New old euras scenario at 1.13 (the trendline has held)
I believe
new old euras scenario at 1.13 (trend held up)
what about the sticks?
what about the sticks?
so far everything is very shaky eu at least at 1.085 to get a foothold )))
sticks don't lie...
eh tail, scales:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5pMkRZimFk
sticks don't lie...
eh tail, scales:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5pMkRZimFk
I have the same signals not from the trendlines ... ))))
on the euro was the most entry, TP 129.60
Right?