FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1137
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I drew a picture of who, did I korotch?)))
Who did I draw a picture for?))) Go pick up some spanked brats in the corners and console them.)
mt5, and just gave me the link, now there will be volumetric parity (bears - elks, bulls - hangs)
There's nothing there for either of them) Optimal price.
I can't go far on my wits.) Sensei has gone to the cave again, he's gone completely wild in the mountains.)
Sales are closed, waiting for offers)))
anyone who read my post this afternoon =)
On Eurobucks, look at the volumes - it looks like there's an uphill climb and movement is awakening...
everyone who read my afternoon post =)
fleas.
gentlemen find BALANCE ======= 0!!! movement is predictable in advance without colloputs, profits are as luck
and I've been torturing you all day long about the hench:
and the harrier, the long-suffering one, has been chasing stick debts...
fleas.
gentlemen find BALANCE ======= 0!!! movement is predictable in advance with no colloputs, profits are as luck would have it
you could have predicted something, we would have listened)