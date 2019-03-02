FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 477

Olegts:
I get it - the pound is now a safe haven and it is already up on expectations)
It is not a safe haven, tomorrow it will drop below the plinth.
 
iIDLERr:
ingots stuffed in pockets)

I just remembered a topic, if anyone remembers:

Tucked into tablets.

Space maps.

rehashing:

Tucked in their pockets

Palladium bars...

 
the paradox is that we are now at the level where americans said they were turning the engine back on))) that is all they poured into the market the strength of their dollar has remained the same, it is nonsense it turns out ...
 
i don't care, i'm on the rand. i called the fools, i called....
