FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 477
I get it - the pound is now a safe haven and it is already up on expectations)
It's not a sanctuary, tomorrow they'll lower the plinth.
yeah joke!)))
ingots stuffed in pockets)
I just remembered a topic, if anyone remembers:
The pound is no laughing matter!!!
What if he goes to .47? How can we look people in the eye?
not suddenly, but according to the Puppet Plan...
easy...
The only thing to get the stake out of the teacher's head (or the spear...) that was in the picture...
the paradox is that we are now at the level where americans said they were turning the machine on =))) that is, all they poured into the market their dollar strength remains the same, it's nonsense it turns out ...
