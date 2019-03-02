FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 180
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Myth has taken another percentage out
while we're here ********** ********
pako.... I have no words, just letters... You just have no idea how right you are! ))))
Andeee, actually for those wishing to decide on a Kiwi:
)))
What are the predictions?
Andeee, actually for those wishing to decide on a Kiwi:
)))
What are the predictions?
"Price is a derivative of the interaction between buyers and sellers..."
that's too much, beyond all expectations... :-)))
it's not clear, explain what is it?
the casino is not trading the kiwi yet - i think its something like this...
the commodities are all down, there is no point in buying them now, they are going down and will continue to go down
They are down and will continue to fall.
Commodities are all down, there is no point in buying them now, they are going down and will continue to go down
I'm not going to buy them now, they're going down.
there's that...
there is such a thing...
Pound is not clear, it's a head-scratcher, probably at 1.52, and then it will go to the sell
Interesting dtz - spreads widen on higher volatility and margin increases. I haven't seen that before with previous ones...