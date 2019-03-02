FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 448

Speculator_:

What can I say about trading... Holding long positions

Yeah, good for you, I'm happy for you


 

Got Idler, they can't remember what they ate in the morning, asphalt children, total degradation(

And 63 won't even be found on the graph anymore)

 
Spekul:

Yeah, well done, good for you


Don't get excited just yet. In five minutes you could be in the red. It's the market.
 
stranger:

closed the baxoyen, hope is dead, unis to 107

 
stranger:

I may have missed the flow of your logical thought as I am drunk and everything around me is blurring into a double combination of letters. Not able to read 30 pages at all.
 
stranger:

I'm still looking for 47)
 
iIDLERr:
I'm still looking for 47.)

Brother's working hard here and you're drinking....

I was writing to the speculator, I missed)))

I'm looking, too.

 
stranger:

Good night what else to do but sleep.
 
stranger:

Is it only Ilya who buys kiwi?
 
Teacher, have you had too many oranges? Come out of the bushes)))
