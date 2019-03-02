FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 723
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Icarus
remember the EURAUD, EURNZD entries?
working out the sticks...
do you remember EURAUD, EURNZD?
working out the sticks...
Price theory
Icarus
Even the Icarus escapes from the cave...
remember the EURAUD, EURNZD entries?
working out the sticks...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page653#comment_1365608 it's time to take a chance =)
Price theory
volume theory
volume theory
Volumes are not theory, they are practice)