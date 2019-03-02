FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 723

New comment
 

Icarus

 
stranger:

remember the EURAUD, EURNZD entries?

working out the sticks...

[Deleted]  
The market is so multifaceted and deep everyone has enough for a buzzing sip .....
 
Lesorub:

do you remember EURAUD, EURNZD?

working out the sticks...

Price theory

 
stranger:

Icarus

Even the Icarus escapes from the cave...

 
Lesorub:

remember the EURAUD, EURNZD entries?

working out the sticks...

[Deleted]  
Myth63:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page653#comment_1365608 it's time to take a chance =)
lip type type =)
 
stranger:

Price theory

volume theory

 
Ishim:

volume theory

Volumes are not theory, they are practice)
 
stranger:
Volumes are not theory, they are practice)
well yes the practitioner in the picture )))))))))))))))
1...716717718719720721722723724725726727728729730...2119
New comment