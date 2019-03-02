FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1045

On the eu has started a correction with a negative delta )))) Will swing down ))))) Pipsari your time has come )))) I recommend everyone who does not have a suitable advisor or a sensible strategy for this case to climb the fence ))))
The pound seems to have gone the same way. if the pound does not continue the parity attack within 15 minutes, it's probably over.
 
It was an angulation )))) Don't get confused ))))
I remember)) and so out, gone to bed as I have no village)).
 
Lesorub:

the day of the veneer...

and pound-by-pounders at 160p and pound-sellers at 130p.

train the trader's oyrs:


We wait!
 
This looks more like a reversal, buying is holding for now, looks like it won't go to 0.8
Good evening . I can say on the pound that I see a maximum growth of 1.4905-10 and again fall to 1.4830-40 and there's more growth from there, but a larger, but strong level of 1.5050-70. I work with the strength of the market.
 
What kind of eye do you see? Maybe it's more likely to go straight to 4830.
well, it's almost there already ))))
 
Ah! a little undergrowth.
