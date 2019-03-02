FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1045
On the eu has started a correction with a negative delta )))) Will swing down ))))) Pipsari your time has come )))) ))) I recommend everyone who does not have a proper advisor or a sensible strategy on this occasion to climb the fence )))
The pound seems to be heading in the same direction. if the pound does not continue the parity attack within 15 minutes, it's probably over.
It was an angulation )))) Don't get confused ))))
the day of the veneer...
and pound-by-pounders at 160p and pound-sellers at 130p.
train the trader's oyrs:
Good evening. I can say that for the pound, I see a maximum rise to 1.4905-10 and again a fall to 1.4830-40 and rise from there again, but more.
With what eye do you see? Maybe he's more likely to go straight to 4830.
so he's practically grown up now)))