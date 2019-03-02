FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 700
No way, the market doesn't even know why it's stuck, it's stuck because we drew a trend line there
Not us,oh,))))))).
see how the trend bounces off like nothing, but the slope holds )))) (I still don't know what it is)
I've lost half of my lines... Should I adjust the pattern?
Nestradamus, hi)))
Hi Old!!! I presented him with this template last year when it wouldn't fit. Now half of it's gone, half of it's gone...
He must have lost it, so I'm offering to restore it.
http://www.psyportal.net/4622/pervyie-priznaki-shizofrenii/
I've lost half my lines... Do you need a template?
you don't have one ((( , hello!
On topic ))), the flock prays and does not know that the Father is stupid ((((out of his mind))
You don't have those (((, hello!
Hi Shaman! Why are there so many of them? My script only draws the ones that are within the daily range. So the chart doesn't look like a straw stack...
