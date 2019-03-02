FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1340
That's not what I mean, here's his ceiling for today and he doesn't give a shit who puts what away where)
I don't care where the ceiling is, the main thing is where the stops are.
This ceiling is only for today, and buyers' stops have been in boo for a long time, I do not consider traders like Sensei, who are constantly writing against the wind, fools.
He goes to 1.06, he sets the Euro at MINIMUM, sells it and goes, he counts losses on his pamm.
A classic example of how the eur moves. look closely. take the high of the day to the current price and put the same amount down - also from the current price. what do you get and when will it be where you say it is?
this only works for intraday, not always, of course.
It's no big deal I put orders there.
Aah! You don't know the beauty of the wind, the splashing breeze. It's indescribable.
That's right))))
Remember - only he trades and only he has the real. Just in case, so you don't blurt out that you're also dealing there))))))))))))))
It's natural. You're not the only one. The price is in the middle.)
So suggested yesterday to Sensei, money says no)
