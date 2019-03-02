FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1235
The price has come back to life for you...
The words don't pile up, but they seem to read individually.
I don't draw them, the robot drew them a long time ago, but I have to think... unlike you...
and what did you come up with ))))))))))))))))). (I tested a bunch of ideas and the script is just combining signals ). Alright go ahead for now Good luck!
Shaman, when are you going to start speaking Russian?
Combining signals is statistical stuff and a script is an action plan...
Shaman, when are you going to start speaking Russian?
Combining signals is statistical stuff, while a script is an action plan...
Who's picking on you? I mean, I'm well-intentioned and you're the one calling me names.
The script includes all the signals and which will be in the noise. Yes it's a plan of action.
Nuh-uh. Definitely can't understand you without a bubble, I'll go aggravate... How do the signals fit into your plan of action?
Are you in the plan to give signals or receive them?
Well... grow up.... it's only suckers who put stops under 200 four digits....
Nuh-uh. Definitely can't understand you without a bubble, I'll go aggravate...How do the signals fit into your plan of action?
Will you be on a plan to give signals or receive them?
here's a breakdown of the eu.
Monday put up a level, it was a kind of return or rebound level (turned out to be a rebound)
Tuesday and Wednesday, typical sideways on the weekly boundary with no draws and price wanting to go down. the bulls and bears covered their positions. (When average bearish position was below the price desire, they made a stop and went up.
On Thursday buyers were out, showing a level and red line below the price desire, and the price was above the channel boundary.
Friday worked off the Bears' debt (usually bounce back up to 20 pips) and the bulls took theirs, defending their positions at the bottom.
The price rebounded to the upper boundary of the channel and fell asleep perfectly. the negligent bears stayed below the price, while the bulls remained above.
That's the way it was who overslept who fucked up )))) and now the scenario is down! by day of the week I don't know or do you have any other options? (or there will be a showdown next weekend - overslept miscalculated...)
Ext. zyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ))))))))))) such a universal parsing that you can draw a graph without calling a pair )))))))))))))
We won't get to 1.13, at 1.10, 1.11 edge, and down the road -> down.