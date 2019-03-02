FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 214
I'll upload the Euro nightmare here as soon as the software finishes scanning it))))
Come on))) I hope Merkel doesn't read our thread ...
Well? What's drawn there?) Ahh, saw the tp)
You have no conscience, he's buying Icarus
The most interesting thing is that from the point of view of the program it is a correction to the bullish trend, which is reflected by the green trend line (they tried to buy there) and the yellow trend line - which means correction )))
Well there you see on the screenshot the time zone ends and the time shelf (bottom) is a bold grey, so Teacher's prediction is confirmed )))
hesold from 1850 as drawn and didn't go anywhere else with my hands)))))
So if.
Bam and fixing ))))
Hi there !
Thanks for the impenetrable oscillator ! )