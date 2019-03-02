FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 371
and on the pound i think there should be a bump down and then a seven-mile run up to the debt.
totally agree with the scenario...
or up to the entrance, then a debt fence at the bottom
never mind, there's a 365 pt play going on now.
How the pound is going down....
The levels of 4929 and 5297 are in reserve...
"Now the pound is going to bounce up, your boo will be taken out, and not just yours, people will believe and a flock of lambs will actively buy it up))))"
waiting for gdp =)
Waiting for 5160-70)
for now)
well if all goes well then 5470 =) there butterfly wing ends =)
Oh you're glitching ....
