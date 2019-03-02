FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1098
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Machines should do all our routine work for us - outsourcing :-D
You can do it by the stars)
The machine has to be programmed or operated manually before it can do the job.
I mean - aren't there any ready-made amounts and do they have to be calculated from PDFs - or how is it done? We're not living in the 21st century, are we? :-D
I can't even imagine the amounts of constantly opened and closed transactions.
I mean - aren't there any ready-made amounts and do they have to be calculated from PDFs - or how is it done? We're not living in the 21st century, are we? :-D
Why Yurchenko! a couple of deals in real time - great! (2 deals is not enough - and so you can guess anything. we need at least 50 grand, (for me it is totally uninteresting what his account is - demo, it turned out to be cents - the main thing is to enter real time - then you can't cheat)
I can't imagine how you can keep changing them so constantly on your calculus :-D.
You can, but it's complicated. If you have mastered data compression/decompression and are familiar with Deflate, LZ77 and the Huffman algorithm, you can do it. )))
You can do it by the stars.)
Oh, I finally get it.
I'll tell you more - for me his inputs are of no interest at all, neither realtime nor post factum, because I don't understand what they are based on, because if I post mine - exactly the same song. Generally speaking, this forum is about nothing, just to piss and troll.