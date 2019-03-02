FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1098

mmmoguschiy:
Machines should do all our routine work for us - outsourcing :-D
For a machine to do the work, it must first be programmed or controlled manually.
 
You can do it by the stars)

I mean - aren't there any ready-made amounts and do they have to be calculated from PDF-files - or how is it done? We're not living in the 21st century, are we? :-D
 
We can do that.)
 
I can't even think of any ready-made amounts for constantly opening and closing transactions.
 
I do not know how you can calculate such constantly changing amounts on a gobbledygook :-D
 
You can, but it's complicated. If you know how to compress/decompress data and you know what Deflate, LZ77 and Huffman's algorithm are, you're good. )))
 
Why Yurchenko! a couple of deals in real time - great! (2 deals is not enough - and so you can guess anything. we need at least 50 grand, (for me it is totally uninteresting what his account is - demo, it turned out to be cents - the main thing is to enter real time - then you can't cheat)
But why?
 
These pdf-files are transactions for which they are obliged by law to report, otherwise no one would ever see them.
 
Who's to say - it's easier on a calculator :-D
 
Oh, I finally get it.

I'll tell you more - for me his inputs are of no interest at all, neither realtime nor post factum, because I don't understand what they are based on, because if I post mine - exactly the same song. Generally speaking, this forum is about nothing, just to piss and troll.

well, it's interesting when real time works!
