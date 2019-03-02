FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 494
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So, as I said, we were very dumb, not like today's teenagers, who don't even have eyes), but still. Sensei would draw us his lines and explain a theory that we have never understood (and still have not understood))), HE swore and called us clowns and duckbills when we asked questions and blamed HIM, HE thought we were trolling and swore even more)))
Seeing that there would be no business, HE opened his First PAM and leaked it to us for our edification, then the second, third etc. And that's when we realised!!!!!! Don't do as HE did...
at 4.30 pm Moscow time, America will be on the rampage again, in case you forgot)
Nobody swore at you, and you don't care about my pamphlets. You're the teacher, you buy and sell and worry about everybody, and I don't know where it's going. (I don't need to)
Did I tell you everything correctly about the Teacher's youth?)
Look what HE wrote you, water cuts stones and people change too, you have to wait a couple more years and finally enjoy the successes).
If the dollar and the euro do not die by then)).
Hush, hush, the young men are watching...
Hush, hush, the lads are watching... behave in a manner befitting your position...
Look at the letter HE wrote you, water cuts stones and people change too, you have to wait a couple more years and finally enjoy the successes)
you've got a cult here )))))
Come on, we're just kidding)))
I won't respond to name-calling - Teacher, HE and the like! And don't send jerks to me in the predictions thread!, trivial trolls - one recipe - ignore.
You advise a man to come to you and he becomes a troll. Everybody's a troll?)))