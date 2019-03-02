FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 38

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Where?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/257194
проба пера=)
проба пера=)
  • 2014.12.24
  • Роман
  • www.mql5.com
Итак, как и ожидалось ВВП штатов оказалось выше прогноза. на этой новости мы совершили движение но не сильно . недельные коридоры устояли. и пары пытаются вернутся в открытие недели что...
 
Myth63:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/257194
Why is it so poor? Give theory, forecasts, Icarus pamm)))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Why is it so poor? Come on theory, predictions, Icarus pamm)))
from monday next =)
 
Myth63:
from Monday next =)
If the euro goes lower, where will the pound roll? (was silent at 1.7190))
[Deleted]  
21april:
If the euro goes lower, where will the pound go? (was silent at 1.7190))

All the targets were announced. maximum drop in the eu and if a pullback, where.

Also for the pound, the targets were announced.

 
Barabashkin, ay, will you at least enlighten us Teachers on what and for how much?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Barabashkin, hey, at least enlighten us Teachers on what and for how much?
There are enough hackers here... They're just quiet apparently...
 
_new-rena:
there's plenty of hackers around here... They're just quiet...

So who's the hacker, Sensei?

He doesn't even know the secret of Caps Lock...

 
I don't see any new levels in the thread )))) Just idle chatter ))))
 
artikul:
I don't see any new levels in the thread )))) Just idle chatter ))))

Professor, posted at the weekend, have you been drinking again?)))

1...313233343536373839404142434445...2119
New comment