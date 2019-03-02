FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 672
Can't you see on the chart where it is going?
There is a correction from 1.50 to 1.63, that's the whole move.
So you can't see where on the chart?
I can show you my trading principles on the chart, of course ... I'm asking you for an opinion on the market as a respectable person (at least for me). If you have the right conditions to trade then trade as you know ... I have asked for your opinion ... I apologize for possibly starting with something I shouldn't have ...
as best I can...
draw it, you've been asked here...
Keep asking)
..I'm not here to "pussyfoot around"...
I think that's what you're doing here... )) Or at least it seems that way at first glance... )