FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 672

New comment
 
azfaraon:

Can't you see on the chart where it is going?

There is a correction from 1.50 to 1.63, that's the whole move.

[Deleted]  
stranger:
So you can't see where on the chart?
I can show you the goal on the chart with a proof of my trading principles, of course ... I'm asking you for an opinion on the market as a respectable person (at least for me). If you have the right conditions to trade then trade as you know ... We are in the market, not a marketplace ... That's why I asked you for your opinion ... Sorry for possibly starting with what I had to ...
 
azfaraon:
I can show you my trading principles on the chart, of course ... I'm asking you for an opinion on the market as a respectable person (at least for me). If you have the right conditions to trade then trade as you know ... I have asked for your opinion ... I apologize for possibly starting with something I shouldn't have ...
I've finished. I'm tuned to buy only on the pullbacks till summer. On the pound.
 
Lesorub:

as best I can...


It's nothing. I can draw pictures too.
 
draw it, you've been asked here...
 
Lesorub:
draw it, you've been asked here...
Keep asking)
[Deleted]  
I'm not trying to "pussyfoot around"...I mean, everyone has their own method of trading, 100% a week...The account is not cent.
 
stranger:
Keep asking)
Thank you, I hope you bought the gold?
 
azfaraon:
..I'm not here to "pussyfoot around"...
I think that's what you're doing here. )) Or at least it seems that way at first glance. )
[Deleted]  
lmius:
I think that's what you're doing here... )) Or at least it seems that way at first glance... )
No ... I just want to explain to the guys that they shouldn't pushstranger... I mean that his trade is not really for them... He's more of a medium-term trader... They need a here and now... And showed the chart to explain that we are here to communicate and everyone is their own boss... you have to show respect to each other
1...665666667668669670671672673674675676677678679...2119
New comment