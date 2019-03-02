FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 768
Not yet.
Strange, dear! :-)
Of course it's good to share the thoughts, but everyone should have his own TS.
You have a long term one - a week or more.
But I have discovered that for me it suits for a few days. (I've tried to trade on the long term.)
I have tried to trade long term - well, it does not suit me at all. (For example, I open now, ..... has passed 100 points, then returned to the open position. Then you think, eh ... 100 pips waiting in vain).
Thanks !
The long term is at least half a year and more. I've tried the ribbon for two days in Ninze, it's a hell of a job.)
I've tried it for two days in Nizza, it's a hell of a job, I'd rather have it on the forum and let it ride there, practice has shown me that in the end I get almost one-to-one).
sew it into the mattress!
the forum has turned into laughing koloboks! (((( The brains are also colobic) Puck to all!
What do you mean?
What should I do with the euro to sell or buy?
EUR rising to 1.14 ))))). Good luck!
EUR rising to 1.14 ))))). Good luck!
Once again you and I have different predictions.
Thanks !
You don't have to do anything right now.
I would wait for a pullback and up thinking from where to become.
Again .... my post.
Not advising anything to anyone !
Thanks !
I understand that you're not advising anyone, I just don't understand the point.
I am short term, 1-2 days.