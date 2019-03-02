FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 118
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The euro is the best if it is a she, not a it))) it only goes to the Eurovision Song Contest and wins there... and the euro is it, it's short for europe and it's all the same.
Everything - but not always. The euro and pound indices were shown above.
It's because it's synthetic. Artificial things, they're genderless. Or genderless. Both ours and yours.
Professor, it's a classic, I showed Sensei the picture ten times before he started to flatten out))).
Sorcerer, they're closing down because everyone's an A.
And how dare you call a Teacher that
We are here with open mouths listening to HIS every word, but HIS been banned and no one to show us the way
I need a GOVERNMENT in the world of quotes ))))
They are sitting here saying they would like to buy euros here ...., but there is no one to buy them.
you said yesterday that the premium is changing, but I don't see it.
The volumetric changes can be seen.
it's from here http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM%C2%A0
You said yesterday that the premium was changing, but I don't see it.
I do not know, you can see the figures in the reports)))
in 10-minute reports for 1 hour for 1 day or 1 year?
this is from ten minutes
if the premium changes, the level should also change