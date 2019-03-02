FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 909

azfaraon:
Of course ... that's what I mean. Everyone comes up with a strategy for his own brain initially ... and then for the money))) That's the problem ....And you just have to turn off the brain (remove the man in the brain)))))
The miracle quotes do not let them turn off the brain, they just want to outsmart us.)
 
Myth63:
I did not dare =) my price is 0.7836 but what scares me is that all the sellers who were above 0.7850 are gone(but they put up the level), so I think this is a correction to 78, and i will try to go long there

so for the pischevod and put them in the stall...


_new-rena:
I do not even think about it. Let them cheat if I checked the method on 10 thousand trades and the principle is profitable. When a profit is say at 80-250 points and a stop at 40-160 points... Let them jump. What is their trick? Many people think someone wants to take something away from them... These thoughts prevent you from thinking ...
azfaraon:
I do not even think about it. Let them cheat if I checked the method on 10 thousand transactions and the principle is profitable... while profits are say 80-250 points and prices are 40-160 points... Let them jump, what can they do? What is their trick? Many people think someone wants to take something away from them... these thoughts prevent you from thinking ...
agree
_new-rena:

Ninja signal. I put it on one of my accounts, so I'm not interested in previous history.

Question - is it visible in my profile?

What about the new account? =)))), because on the previous one you've got like Ishim
Myth63:
why don't you get a new account? =)))), your previous one was like Ishim's...

It's the end. Then the conclusion. It started with 10 too...

so be it, like "ugly duckling" ))))

_new-rena:

Myth63:

"ugly duckling" ))))

that's what I'm talking about))))

_new-rena:

that's what I'm saying))))

the situation has already improved (+3.9%), that's enough)))))

=))) well, before random...
 
Myth63:

5351 control at the pound...

where will the queen send it?

