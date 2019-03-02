FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 766

stranger:

Thank you.

Folks, you shouldn't make fun of Mif, he sees the market as very good, but a bit boisterous.)

stranger:
What a fool)))
Ishim:
Normal people sell it, you buy it, then you get offended)))
 
stranger:
why should i be offended? (the lot is small so I'm not greedy)
 

Kiwi tomorrow:

Speech by RBNZ head Wheeler

 
Ishim:
If you're bored, you'd better buy the eur, or gold ))) and the yen only in shorts... ))
 

harrier today:


 
Yardex2:
Gold too. Gold, yen, moonshine. Oil on the other hand was a good buy today, nice pullback.
 
Myth63:

Thank you, I got in, but I'm afraid I won't get to 1.57, so how do I fight it?

And thank you, too, Stranger. From the bottom of my heart.

 
Yardex2:
I don't plan to short it for 2.5 to 3 years.
