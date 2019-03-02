FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 766
Folks, you shouldn't make fun of Mif, he sees the market as very good, but a bit boisterous.)
good laugh he who laughs =)
What a fool)))
OK, I won't show you any more.
Normal people sell it, you buy it, then you get offended)))
Kiwi tomorrow:
Speech by RBNZ head Wheeler
Why should I be offended? (the lot is small so I'm not greedy)
harrier today:
If you're bored, better buy the eu or gold )) and short the yen... ))
Thank you, I got in, but I'm afraid I won't get to 1.57, so how do I fight it?
And thank you, too, Stranger. From the bottom of my heart.
