_new-rena:
i have a lot of profit there. let it pick up a bit, but i don't have much of a signal for a reversal yet.
that's what a short sausage means...
 

The purchase is closed... The sale was opened...

Lesorub:
aha)))

Speculator_:

you're confused by the M5... hands - above the TF...
 
_new-rena:
Here's the dipper coming up

 
only a crowbar will give life to this swamp...
Lesorub:
4:30 local time?
 
Speculator_:

Why is selling lower than buying? You're a risk taker.
Alexey:
and splashing champagne.)
 
Vaska is selling ))
