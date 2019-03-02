FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1265
i have a lot of profit there. let it pick up a bit, but i don't have much of a signal for a reversal yet.
The purchase is closed... The sale was opened...
That's what a short sausage means...
aha)))
you're confused by the M5... with your hands - above the TF...
Here's the dipper coming up
only a crowbar will give life to this swamp...
The purchase is closed... Opened a sale...
Why is selling lower than buying? Here's you like to take risks.