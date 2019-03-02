FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 92
I'm just wondering if we're going to hear the Trendoon sobbing this week or next week))))
Honour the mashka ))))
Yeah mashka doesn't give a shit here))))
Or is that impenetrable? Then I'm so sorry)))))
They're going to knock out the bikers and other knife-catchers with their teeth. No amount of SMEs will help.
It's going to be a fairy tale. No Vaseline.
)))
An old joke, of course, but on point: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHLUIZTrh8c
You forgot to tell me that the pounding will be in a particularly perverted form.)
Squeezing the last crumbs out of a mover is never a good thing)))
Not everyone is back on this one ;-)
This one's got the bears in ecstasy.)
And the professor is so quiet, he's preparing radicals for them))))
