Strange, please drop a link to where you look at contracts, options, I'll try to get a feel for it...Thank you.
Here
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=Z4
how many times in the last three months she's been dumped =)))))))) the same thing every time =)
Well, the first time you threw it was before the war)))
One more little proofreading)
and let me guess what level he's on =)
