Ishim:
when you sell, I'll draw up )))) and in the meantime, I'll smoke.
Can you imagine, not even thinking of selling in the next 2-2.5 weeks)))))
 
stranger:
did you close the bai?
 
Ishim:
You must be dumb, Teacher?)

Ishim:
the price stands in the same place that you flap your wings.

 
stranger:

I'm not a teacher, so did you close the bai or is there a position on the pound? where? (didn't you sell )
 
wild_hedgehog:
100 pips is nothing )))) (but if you go in with a good lot on the peak - and then into the boo... ) (not me on the avatar, helper...)
 
Ishim:
Once again for the dumbasses, same as it was, may yet attach a buy from 5340.
 
Ishim:
100 pips is nothing ))))(but if you go to the peak with a good lot - and then into the boo... ) (not me on the avatar, the assistant...)

You said it right)))

stranger:
Once again for the dumbasses, everything is as it was, maybe I'll attach the buy from 5340 as well.
 
stranger:

You said it right)))

thanks
