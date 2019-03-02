FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 998

_new-rena:
come on)) there's a mistake in the calculation)))
It's 3rd grade in a parochial school, as Stranger says. Do the math with a column, you'll get it, I'm sure.
 
artikul:
We do not encourage you to do the same ))))

In fact, I envy you all with white envy. Doing 10% a day - I don't know how to do that. You are my idols, now there is someone to look up to.

))))

 
Bicus:

So?

Where's the million?

I trade a little bit.
Bicus:
It's 3rd grade in a parochial school, as Strenger says. Do the math, you'll get it, I'm sure.
Too bad I'm only in 2nd grade. Well, thanks for the math, then.)
Speculator_:
I'm trading a little.
ok. when will the euras pop, because it's about time ... and we haven't eaten?)
 
_new-rena:

You've got to be kidding me)))) both ways, all the same - plus)))), open orders (not fixes), for Bicus` about 10% - depo $100)))

Open TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PPriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2015.03.10 17:00:13sell0.02eurusd1.07580.00000.00001.06950.000.000.0012.60
2015.03.10 18:04:34sell0.02eurusd1.07070.00000.00001.06950.000.000.002.40
2015.03.11 01:00:05buy0.02eurusd1.06870.00000.00001.06940.000.000.001.40
2015.03.11 01:00:07buy0.02eurusd1.06880.00000.00001.06940.000.000.001.20
2015.03.11 03:00:19sell0.02eurusd1.07010.00000.00001.06950.000.000.001.20
2015.03.11 03:00:21sell0.02eurusd1.07000.00000.00001.06950.000.000.001.00
2015.03.11 08:00:02buy0.02eurusd1.06890.00000.00001.06940.000.000.001.00
2015.03.11 08:00:04buy0.02eurusd1.06900.00000.00001.06940.000.000.000.80
You've seen these fleas, even a microscope can't see them.
 
Bicus:

In fact, I envy you all with white envy. Doing 10% a day - I don't know how to do that. You are my idols, now there is someone to look up to.

))))

Why are you embarrassing me like this? )))
Alexey:
You've seen these fleas, even a microscope can't see them.
)))) yep, last night, last night and this morning +20% )))
 

History

 
_new-rena:

Where's the monitoring? I've heard a lot about all sorts of mashkas and tester's grills. And how to monitor - and the plum quick. )))

