FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 998
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
come on)) there's a mistake in the calculation)))
We do not encourage you to do the same ))))
In fact, I envy you all with white envy. Doing 10% a day - I don't know how to do that. You are my idols, now there is someone to look up to.
))))
So?
Where's the million?
It's 3rd grade in a parochial school, as Strenger says. Do the math, you'll get it, I'm sure.
I'm trading a little.
You've got to be kidding me)))) both ways, all the same - plus)))), open orders (not fixes), for Bicus` about 10% - depo $100)))
In fact, I envy you all with white envy. Doing 10% a day - I don't know how to do that. You are my idols, now there is someone to look up to.
))))
You've seen these fleas, even a microscope can't see them.
History
I'm kidding)))) both ways, all the same - in the plus))), open orders (not fixes), for Bicus about 10% - $100 deposit)))
Where's the monitoring? I've heard a lot about all sorts of mashkas and tester's grills. And how to monitor - and the plum quick. )))