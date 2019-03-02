FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 714
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Version three? Clown)))))
No one has made any money on the pound yet (you'll be the first), no pound manager has lasted a year. ))))(I could have made or not lost, but there are easier and clearer ways)
kroi bai is a flooder!
That's how you run after the price))) Clown)
i posted the end of the correction last night (and sold some more for clarity) - it started to work out and am i a clown? (no more predictions for you - you are fine as you are)
So three choices in two days, what do you call it, O Teacher? )))) clown))))
Well, it's not even night yet, so why don't you draw one or two more before nightfall?
So three choices in two days, what do you call it, O Teacher? )))) Clown))))
The second variant - I drew a pattern and there were 2 moves, as a result both of them went down from the current one, and the forecast was down. You try to prove something to me - you come up with variants - watch the terminal and read the forum. (I do not give a shit about you and the pound) do not write me.
Well, then it's me who's drawing it)))
And we'll come back to your downwards drift in a week or a week and a half))))
Well, then it's me who's drawing it)))
We'll come back to your sneak down in a week or a week and a half)))
What's wrong again? (maybe a dance?)
Nah, draw another option)))))))))))))