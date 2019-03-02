FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 714

stranger:
Version three? Clown)))))
Croy bai - flooder! (drew last night already - at the peak! - same thing - corrections from the drop then on the spot...)
 
Ishim:
No one has made any money on the pound yet (you'll be the first), no pound manager has lasted a year. ))))(I could have made or not lost, but there are easier and clearer ways)
 
Ishim:
kroi bai is a flooder!
That's how you run after the price))) Clown)
 
stranger:
That's how you run after the price))) Clown)
I wrote the end of the correction last night (and sold some more for clarity) - it started to work out and am I a clown? (no more predictions for you - you are fine as you are)
 
Ishim:
Well, it's not even night yet, so why don't you draw one or two more before nightfall?

 
stranger:
So three choices in two days, what do you call it, O Teacher? )))) Clown))))
The second option - I drew a pattern and there are 2 moves in the end, both down one from the current, and the forecast was down. You are trying to prove something to me - you are making up variants - watch the terminal and read the forum. (I do not give a shit about you and the pound) do not write me.
 
Ishim:
And we'll come back to your downwards drift in a week or a week and a half))))

 
stranger:

again what's wrong? (can we dance? ) (can't people see that you're a flooder and a troll, that's why I write duckbills....)
 
Ishim:
Nah, draw another option)))))))))))))
 
stranger:
When you sell, I'll draw up )))). In the meantime, I'll smoke.
