FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 37
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
what does that date have to do with it?
the cycle is a trading system... I already wrote in my forecast...
that's the way it should be.
and that's if you're willing to look for patterns =) maybe you'll find more than I did =)
purpose, medium term, intro day, intro week =)
in the trailer
data.txt in sandbox
...
exec'd once a day :-)))
THANK YOU!
Will there be for other pairs?
Here comes the harrier to 1840, which Shaman laughed so hard at...
Here comes the harrier to 1840, which Shaman laughed so hard at...
Here comes the harrier to 1840, which Shaman laughed so hard at...
Poloz gave the go-ahead a long time ago)
and I blogged =)