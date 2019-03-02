FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 739

stranger:

I deleted the myth because I realised there was nothing to prove to the wooden ones.

The idea was to create a leading system of trading with the definition of levels. i've been thinking about it for 2 months and testing it for 2 months =) now i'll spend 2 months filling in the history =)
Ishim:

No shit! 1,400 pips on kanadian is a loss! banal overstaying without stops ((((. (I also see a hedge on other pairs - the Canadian is insured - but there's no guarantee that it will work next time! - it's spread trading or whatever - a serious combined movement of currency pairs))))) (Leonid is a specialist from 4! that's why he's a Dickfix (that's the nickname - goddamn it)))

The default position is not a drawdown but a fixed loss and it is due to an unexpected decision to reduce theinterest rate.
 
stranger:

I used to post real time pictures almost every day, for the kamikaze intradayers, although I didn't need them personally

These are from yesterday.

And I said and will continue to say that only real PROTORGED volume is counted, not claimed volume. Whoever counts differently let them look at the dashes on the MT chart. MT by metaquotes was originally created as a scam, if you don't get it, I'm not a doctor)

I take it the pictures get in the way of suckers like you?

It doesn't look like real volumes, it looks like claimed volumes
 
did you close the Canadian on a pullback? )))))) (remembered the bet later)))) - yes it's a lottery - where will the rate go. no? foundation rules?)
 
!!!
 
Ishim:
Why are you insulting me in every post if I'm not even talking to you? (do you want a war?) (until the insults stop, I'm not discussing anything with you!)

He's not indifferent to you, so it must be love.

There are several factors that confirm it.

 
in europe let him look for )))))
 
You have your own thread, why are you sitting here where everyone is insulting and trolling you except alesha?
 
why did you come here? i've been here a long time.... first we were on 4 ... then we moved here. (there are a lot of trolls...)
