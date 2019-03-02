FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 739
I deleted the myth because I realised there was nothing to prove to the wooden ones.
No shit! 1,400 pips on kanadian is a loss! banal overstaying without stops ((((. (I also see a hedge on other pairs - the Canadian is insured - but there's no guarantee that it will work next time! - it's spread trading or whatever - a serious combined movement of currency pairs))))) (Leonid is a specialist from 4! that's why he's a Dickfix (that's the nickname - goddamn it)))
I used to post real time pictures almost every day, for the kamikaze intradayers, although I didn't need them personally
These are from yesterday.
And I said and will continue to say that only real PROTORGED volume is counted, not claimed volume. Whoever counts differently let them look at the dashes on the MT chart. MT by metaquotes was originally created as a scam, if you don't get it, I'm not a doctor)
I take it the pictures get in the way of suckers like you?
this is not a drawdown but a fixed loss and it is due to the unanticipated interest rate cut decision.
i have been thinking about it for 2 months, i have been testing it for 2 months =) now i will be doing this for 2 months =)
Why are you insulting me in every post if I'm not even talking to you? (do you want a war?) (until the insults stop, I'm not discussing anything with you!)
He's not indifferent to you, so it must be love.
There are several factors that confirm it.
in europa let him search for )))))
in europe, let him search )))))
You have your own thread, why are you sitting here where everyone insults and trolls you except alesha?