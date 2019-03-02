FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1387

Olegts:

I had A*ri unavailable 2 times today for a decent amount of time, nothing has changed for them, spreads are occasionally tricky to catch large stops, well, and disappearances...

Good thing it's not real money, just a contest)))

similar situation!!! just when the price was going against
nevertheless +13% and already 213 place ))
 
Congratulations, I guess we have to raise the risks, I'm not used to the leverage, the margin is melting))

with these people pips strategies will not work, only with hands

 
Olegts:

Congratulations, I guess we have to raise the risks, I'm not used to the leverage, the margin is melting))

These comrades will not be able to use pips strategies, only with their hands

so for us psychics, the spread is a drop in the ocean
 
_new-rena:
aha)))) the 7 to 1 strategy works correctly, it's been tested. it gives very good financial results and is worthy of attention. that's what i told you about in late 14, early 15... the counter-trend is dangerous...
What if there is no trend? ))) Just the price goes up for a while and then down for a while )))) That's all )))
nuance on Kiwi - down from 7704 to 7605 ...
 
_new-rena:
Yes, there are nuances, I don't argue.
It all depends on the concept, which either breaks the mind or tames it )))) And then you can see trends and levels and even Doll if you want to )))
 
Olegts:
Energies, the moon, tides - same thing?
I used to study the moon, then I got interested in energy algorithms )))
