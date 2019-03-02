FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1387
I had A*ri unavailable 2 times today for a decent amount of time, nothing has changed for them, spreads are occasionally tricky to catch large stops, well, and disappearances...
Good thing it's not real money, just a contest)))
nevertheless +13% and already 213 place ))
similar situation!!! just in moments when the price was going against
Congratulations, I guess we have to raise the risks, I'm not used to the leverage, the margin is melting))
with these people pips strategies will not work, only with hands
aha)))) the 7 to 1 strategy works correctly, it's been tested. it gives very good financial results and is worthy of attention. that's what i told you about in late 14, early 15... the counter-trend is dangerous...
What if there are no trends? ))) Just the price goes up for a while and then down for a while )))) That's all )))
Yes, there are nuances, I don't argue.
It all depends on the concept, which either breaks the mind or tames it )))) And then you can see trends, levels and even the Doll if you want to ))))
Energies, the moon, tides - same thing?