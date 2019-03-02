FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1062
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Pips 50-80 down on the pound...
has arrived:
So we've come to the edge of the first zone=)
So we've reached the border of zone one=)
So we've come to the border of the first zone=)
Myth, instead of an avatar, insert this picture! It's the 3rd time you've shown it!
taak, it's going to be a tough showdown for the loon and the eu and the pound soon....
)))
Thoughts have to be their own. )))
Sitting in sales, what are your thoughts? From the rebound to refill, 4970-5070, targets around 46 for now, I'm already tired of saying the same thing, or has something changed there?
Almost there for the day, ppt 30.
Ilya, here you have five and a half pound chips in a week and a half just in one trade, not counting the closed one, now tell me what is better, to run in the field or pick your nose?)
Your wins are random. It's just the pound going up. Next time it just won't be a free-for-all.
the pound going up has nothing to do with your options people. just traders shitting their pants and closing their positions. don't worry they will.
That's what I wanted to hear )))) You didn't write that anywhere.