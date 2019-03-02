FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 47

pako:

data.ex4 in MT4/script

for now it is a script, for full automation I need exact time of data update by GMT

then EA or indy will run the prog at a specific time, take the data and display it on the chart, "automating cybernetics" :-)))

and maybe where the volume is less than a certain value, you shouldn't sign the levels, don't you think?

I think that either they will be banned from the site, as you parse it and update it often, or the data structure will change ...
Kino:
once a day? often?
if you limit it to the circumference, "that's not good", because the OI can be decent

where do I draw the dashes now, for OI calculations?

pako:
Once a day? Often?

Once a day is not often when one person does it, but 100 or 1000 ... you know, the admins are there too. Rena says that if you drag in information that isn't already on the site, they'll figure it out quickly. Or one request and a different database for all, but they'll see through it too ...

 
Kino:

And they will see it right )))). ))))) How much more can they drain deposits of newcomers? It's time to know the score ))))
Kino:

do you have statistics on visits to this site?

"punishment is inevitable" but it's not for doing something that's judged, it's for getting caught.

 
artikul:
And rightly so )))) How long can we drain the deposits of newbies ))))) It's about time you knew the honor ))))
So we're on our own here, if they're all pulling it in their mouths without understanding what it is, then who's to blame))))
Let there be no grail of stolen information
 
pako:

do you have any statistics on visits to this site?

"Punishment is inevitable". but it's not for doing something, it's for getting caught.

I don't have it, but it's ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh))))
stranger:


How about this?

top volume...

at the bottom the OI???

