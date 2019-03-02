FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 47
data.ex4 in MT4/script
for now it is a script, for full automation I need exact time of data update by GMT
then EA or indy will run the prog at a specific time, take the data and display it on the chart, "automating cybernetics" :-)))
and maybe where the volume is less than a certain value, you shouldn't sign the levels, don't you think?
I think that either they will get banned from the site as you parse it and you need to update the software often as the data structure will change...
if you limit it to the circumference, "that's not good", because the OI can be decent
where do I draw the dashes now, for OI calculations?
Once a day? Often?
Once a day is not often when one person does it, but 100 or 1000 ... you know, the admins are there too. Rena says that if you drag in information that isn't already on the site, they'll figure it out quickly. Or one request and a different database for all, but they'll see through it too ...
do you have statistics on visits to this site?
"punishment is inevitable" but it's not for doing something that's judged, it's for getting caught.
And rightly so )))) How long can we drain the deposits of newbies ))))) It's about time you knew the honor ))))
How about this?
top volume...
at the bottom the OI???