FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 312

New comment
[Deleted]  
artikul:
Of course the indicators have a calculation period, only this period is not stitched in as a constant but is calculated every hour by M1 )))
well yes, it seems to be true.
[Deleted]  
artikul:
I don't believe you )))) Because the last effort was spent just on limiting profitability ))))
and that sounds about right too
 
artikul:
Enjoy the correction )))
But today's min is likely to be updated... in terms of timing hmmm... we'll see...
 

1167 just a matter of time...


 

I donate money...


 

Evra painted a beauty...


 
Lesorub:

Evra painted a beauty...


Hi!
И?
 
gek:
Hi!
И?
Her !!!
 
Lesorub:
Her !!!
Shall we go upstairs?
 
sell the ginger...
1...305306307308309310311312313314315316317318319...2119
New comment