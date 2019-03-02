FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1264

Alexey:
There's not a herd of elks, but a strong urge to move down
is that on the pound?
 
_new-rena:
Nah, on the eu.
Alexey:
she's on a stakeout. She's gonna take off at 4:30... I think so.
 
_new-rena:
you're looking at it with your eyes. would have waited for a flattened sausage first.... in a trim of more than 100 chips, I find it hard to believe (35-50 is still ok)...

is it good? and how much is it?


sold the pound:


good sausage, sir, cheap and hearty.)

and the pound is sold - well yes, it's arrived somewhere, but it happens - one thing at a time. i'm still buying....

 
_new-rena:
Any movement is good for us, but right now it's not likely
 

the lunatic has thrown his tails around, sell the euras a little:


"luntik" - super!

)

 
super, super...

sticks on Eure down - tickets for the show are still on sale...

yeah i've got a lot of profit there. let it pick up a bit, but i don't have much of a reversal signal yet.
