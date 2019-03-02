FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1264
There's not a herd of elks, but a strong urge to move down
Is that on the pound?
No, on the Jew.
you're looking at it with your eyes. would have waited for a flattened sausage first.... in a trim of more than 100 chips, I find it hard to believe (35-50 is still ok)...
is it good? and how much is it?
sold the pound:
good sausage, sir, cheap and hearty.)
and the pound is sold - well yes, it's arrived somewhere, but it happens - one thing at a time. i'm still buying....
She's on a stakeout. She'll take off at 4:30... I think so.
the lunatic has thrown his tails around, sell the euras a little:
"luntik" - super!
)
super, super...
sticks on Eure down - tickets for the show are still on sale...
