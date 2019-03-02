FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 960

yurchenko:
and I was dead wrong. I admit it.
That's it, I closed my mini gold buy.
 
Myth63:

( and the target is there again )

You don't believe that. What's our fault? =) Why do you need a forecast if it is bullshit anyway?

If you wanted to win, you could get a 50% chance without risk...

That's how it's always been, someone's bullshitting and someone listens, and you're putting everyone on the same page...
Well, the pound was a smooth ride... all who had the balls were good =)

on that=) there will be no more long term medium term targets.

 
Myth63:
I said I'd post the post factum... already with the history in the signal.
Okay. I look forward to...
 
Myth63:

Well, the pound was a smooth ride... all who had the balls were good =)

on that=) there will be no more long term medium term targets.

Are you sure there won't be?! Or is it pi********** again?!
 
Lesorub:

When they draw the sticks, 70 percent of the time they'll reverse the price

If someone wrote an indicator, you could only enter from these pivot zones

and they work...


I see it differently: how quickly and far the price moves away from the level, I'm also thinking how to create an indicator, we can do it this weekend, the main thing is to make a competent statement of work...

 
14:53 *U.S. Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Treasury Department will prevent the debt limit from being exceeded until October or November with emergency measures
14:51 *U.S. Treasury Department to suspend issuance of government securities
14:50 *U.S. government debt is due to reach the limit on March 16, and emergency measures are needed to avoid it

14:48 *U.S. Treasury Department to implement "extraordinary measures" on March 13 to ensure that the debt limit is not exceeded

NOW!!!!

 
chepikds:

I see it differently: how fast and far the price moves away from the level, I'm also thinking how to create an indicator, we can do it at the weekend, the main thing is to make a correct technical specification...

and check the yen...

Sell from the level:


 
kwinto:
What are your predictions? )))
 

or buy:


