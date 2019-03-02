FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 960
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and I was dead wrong. I admit it.
( and the target is there again )
You don't believe that. What's our fault? =) Why do you need a forecast if it is bullshit anyway?
If you wanted to win, you could get a 50% chance without risk...
Well, the pound was a smooth ride... all who had the balls were good =)
on that=) there will be no more long term medium term targets.
I said I'd post the post factum... already with the history in the signal.
Well, the pound was a smooth ride... all who had the balls were good =)
on that=) there will be no more long term medium term targets.
When they draw the sticks, 70 percent of the time they'll reverse the price
If someone wrote an indicator, you could only enter from these pivot zones
and they work...
I see it differently: how quickly and far the price moves away from the level, I'm also thinking how to create an indicator, we can do it this weekend, the main thing is to make a competent statement of work...
14:48 *U.S. Treasury Department to implement "extraordinary measures" on March 13 to ensure that the debt limit is not exceeded
NOW!!!!
I see it differently: how fast and far the price moves away from the level, I'm also thinking how to create an indicator, we can do it at the weekend, the main thing is to make a correct technical specification...
and check the yen...
Sell from the level:
14:48 *The US Treasury Department will begin implementing "extraordinary measures" on 13 March to ensure that the debt limit is not exceeded
NOW!!!!
or buy: