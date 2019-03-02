FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1272
I'm a mathematician - not a programmer - like a pig in oranges) my son provides me with the software.
d(EURUSD)/dt-d(GBPUSD)/dt = d(EURGBP)/dt
d/dt(EURUSD-GBPUSD)=d/dt(EURGBP)
EURUSD-GBPUSD=EURGBP
Fucking mathematicians!!!!!
Oh fuck!!!
)))
Personally, I wasn't going from top to bottom, but the other way round, as the right part is just at the top)
Clean Thursday!
Not a single chip to the tee...
Nestradamus
That's what I said, I don't care about arbitration, what's wrong?
I wonder if the euro will go back to 1.1
Nestradamus
That's what I said, I don't care about arbitration, what's wrong?
Well, I liked Renov's formula a lot and you didn't appreciate it...