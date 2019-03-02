FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1272

New comment
 
iIDLERr:
I'm a mathematician - not a programmer - like a pig in oranges) my son provides me with the software.

d(EURUSD)/dt-d(GBPUSD)/dt = d(EURGBP)/dt

d/dt(EURUSD-GBPUSD)=d/dt(EURGBP)

EURUSD-GBPUSD=EURGBP

Fucking mathematicians!!!!!

 
Nestradamus:

d(EURUSD)/dt-d(GBPUSD)/dt = d(EURGBP)/dt

d/dt(EURUSD-GBPUSD)=d/dt(EURGBP)

EURUSD-GBPUSD=EURGBP

Fucking mathematicians!!!!!

Oh fuck!!!
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
Oh fuck!!!

)))

Personally, I wasn't going from top to bottom, but the other way round, as the right part is just at the top)

 
Nestradamus:

d(EURUSD)/dt-d(GBPUSD)/dt = d(EURGBP)/dt

d/dt(EURUSD-GBPUSD)=d/dt(EURGBP)

EURUSD-GBPUSD=EURGBP

Fucking mathematicians!!!!!

discs )))))))))
 

Clean Thursday!

Not a single chip to the tee...


 

Nestradamus

That's what I said, I don't care about arbitration, what's wrong?

 
I wonder if the euro will return to 1.1
 
neyron:
I wonder if the euro will go back to 1.1
They said 1.3 ))
 
iIDLERr:

Nestradamus

That's what I said, I don't care about arbitration, what's wrong?

Well, I liked Renov's formula a lot, and you didn't appreciate it...
[Deleted]  
Nestradamus:
Well, I liked Renov's formula a lot and you didn't appreciate it...
The ready-made indicator is the EURGBP chart, that's what I mean....
1...126512661267126812691270127112721273127412751276127712781279...2119
New comment