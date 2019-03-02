FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1039

mmmoguschiy:
and they also say the Doll does not exist :-D
only he or Kolyan can explain analysis errors)
 
In general - does anyone know what the emotional upsurge in currencies is? I don't think there has been any important news?
Pity=) what you wrote yesterday =)

uh, let it be for half a year or more=)

On March 13th the US government debt will be discussed.
 
There are a lot of these freeloaders, especially those who have been doing pyramiding on this descent in time, something should be done with them, if the US unemployment rate (15.30) will give reason to continue the trend, and probably someone already has an insider, then we should take away the hard-earned money from these mortals, because they do not know any measure)

 
dibs :-D
 
Money on the bench? :-D
 
i want the same beautiful chart! ))
Europe at parity)
 
what if it's a nuclear war?


