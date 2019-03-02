FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1039
and they also say the Doll does not exist :-D
In general - does anyone know what the emotional upsurge in currencies is? I don't think there has been any important news?
There are a lot of these freeloaders, especially those who have been doing pyramiding on this descent in time, something should be done with them, if the US unemployment rate (15.30) will give reason to continue the trend, and probably someone already has an insider, then we should take away the hard-earned money from these mortals, because they do not know any measure)
On March 13 they will start discussing the US national debt.
what if it's a nuclear war?