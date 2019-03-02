FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1276

mmmoguschiy:
(Did you fall asleep on your keyboard? Edit your message.

I've heard a different scenario altogether - the euro is a world currency

Every "expert" has his own script. ))

Former US Treasury chief: China will turn the United States into a regional power >>>

  • 2015.04.09
  • russian.rt.com
В американских элитах происходит переосмысление сложившейся в мире экономической ситуации, полагает издание Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten, перевод статьи которого приводит ИноТВ. Бывший министр финансов США Лоуренс Саммерс считает, что мировому господству Соединённых Штатов наступил конец. Причиной этого, по его мнению, послужила неудачная...
 
tol64:

Every "expert" has his own script. ))

Former US Treasury chief: China will turn the United States into a regional power >>>

The former U.S. Treasury chief says China will turn the U.S. into a regional power. >>> That's the problem with these chicks - they go like muffin tarts - we raise the rate, we do not... Now they are talking about summer again... But it's not summer yet )) So let's fly
 

the direction is almost set:


 

like this:

Or like this:


 

I didn't calculate the euR, the system is down 8% already.

I hope we won't have to cut our losses.

 

sticks are our everything:

even if through correction....

 
Lesorub:

sticks are our everything:


sticks, Christmas trees... 1,051 and up
 

and the ginger bay has come out of the slump:

not much of a day on the gauges... dolls on the market so far...
 
_new-rena:
not much of a day on the gauges... dolls on the market so far...

see where to buy the pound on the lows, not long to go, for fuck's sake...

