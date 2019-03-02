FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1276
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
(Did you fall asleep on your keyboard? Edit your message.
I've heard a different scenario altogether - the euro is a world currency
Every "expert" has his own script. ))
Former US Treasury chief: China will turn the United States into a regional power >>>
Every "expert" has his own script. ))
Former US Treasury chief: China will turn the United States into a regional power >>>
the direction is almost set:
like this:
Or like this:
I didn't calculate the euR, the system is down 8% already.
I hope we won't have to cut our losses.
sticks are our everything:
even if through correction....
sticks are our everything:
and the ginger bay has come out of the slump:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1269
not much of a day on the gauges... dolls on the market so far...
see where to buy the pound on the lows, not long to go, for fuck's sake...