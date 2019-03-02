FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1444
You can't hide a thought...
On the pound it's a free-for-all (koloputs). By the way, where did the profile come from? KD?
Sitting and dabbling in the metaque...
Where does the data come from for pampering?
I'm not chasing anything at all , I'm taking 1.5% and running away )))) (in neutral)
the northern lads have given a normal thought...
I don't have the exact formula, but I'm more than sure that those running the round robin have a mathematical model that includes all the possible crowd actions. As a result, no matter where you open, the price is bound to go against it. Unless you are an arbitrageur. And there's nothing special and supernatural about it - we live in the 21st century, you guys!
Who's that?
Every action, (just like inaction), must have a reason and a purpose. What is the reason and purpose of the puppet? For God's sake, do not talk about traders, there are too few of them to waste time and money on them...