FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 584
Blindspots
Blindfold teacher (left)
Good day.
USD|JPY sell limit would be nice at 119.72 take 118.90
I have highlighted the key levels on the pound, with the turning points in bold and the alternatives in thin.
And also, the supposed pieces of the movement, on which you can make money...
I assume downside movement, but in the meantime, chattering in the neutral zone...
correct 5625,5470,4900 4660+-10 zone
Did you tell him before the end of the year right away?)))
for a month=)
As of yesterday the current contract is low at 1.5233, high at 1.5317, as of today the online contract is low at 1.5199, high at 1.5306. Futures.
the current situation...
current situation...
I have it the other way round, it's even interesting)
I'm not claiming anything, we'll see