Good day.

USD|JPY sell limit would be nice at 119.72 take 118.90

chepikds:

I have highlighted the key levels on the pound, with the turning points in bold and the alternatives in thin.

And also, the supposed pieces of the movement, on which you can make money...

I assume downside movement, but in the meantime, chattering in the neutral zone...


correct 5625,5470,4900 4660+-10 zone
 
Myth63:
correct 5625,5470,4900 4660+-10 zone
Did you tell him before the end of the year right away?)))
stranger:
Did you tell him before the end of the year right away?)))
for a month=)
 
Myth63:
for a month=)
As of yesterday the current contract is low at 1.5233, high at 1.5317, as of today online is still low at 1.5199, high at 1.5306. Futures.
stranger:
As of yesterday the current contract is low at 1.5233, high at 1.5317, as of today the online contract is low at 1.5199, high at 1.5306. Futures.
i will repeat it again =) when needed, everything will show up=)
the current situation...

 
Myth63:

current situation...

I have it the other way round, it's even interesting)

I'm not claiming anything, we'll see

